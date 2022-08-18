JoSAA Counselling 2022 Website For Admission Through JEE Launched, Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched the official website. In that official website counselling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 qualified candidates will be hosted. Candidates must know that the JoSAA is responsible for holding counselling processes. It is for admission under IIT and NIT+ (NIT, IIIT, etc) systems. Candidates can visit the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counselling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. JoSAA seat allocation will be done in six rounds. Post this, the CSAB will conduct two special rounds.

As of now, the authorities have not confirmed any final date for counselling. All those candidates who have cleared JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. Those candidates who want to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and government-funded technical institutes are required to register for the counselling process. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

Steps involved in the JoSAA counselling process

Counselling Process

Registration for JEE Main Counseling

Details verification

Choice filling

Mock seat allotment

Counselling result

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check application fee details here

Candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 20,000

Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 45,000

JEE Main 2022 Counselling: ;List of required documents

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Follow these steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2022