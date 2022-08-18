Last Updated:

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Website For Admission Through JEE Launched, Check Details Here

As of now, the authorities have not confirmed any final date for counselling. Candidates who cleared JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for advanced.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari





JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched the official website. In that official website counselling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 qualified candidates will be hosted. Candidates must know that the JoSAA is responsible for holding counselling processes. It is for admission under IIT and NIT+ (NIT, IIIT, etc) systems. Candidates can visit the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counselling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. JoSAA seat allocation will be done in six rounds. Post this, the CSAB will conduct two special rounds.

As of now, the authorities have not confirmed any final date for counselling. All those candidates who have cleared JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. Those candidates who want to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and government-funded technical institutes are required to register for the counselling process. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

Steps involved in the JoSAA counselling process

  • Counselling Process
  • Registration for JEE Main Counseling
  • Details verification
  • Choice filling
  • Mock seat allotment
  • Counselling result

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check application fee details here 

  • Candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 20,000
  • Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 45,000

JEE Main 2022 Counselling: ;List of required documents 

  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Certificate to prove date of birth
  • JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
  • Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Valid photo identity card
  • Fee payment slip
  • JEE Main admit card 2022
  • JEE Main 2022 scorecard
  • Disability certificate (if any)
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Follow these steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2022 

  • Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.
  • Step 2:  On the homepage, go to the new registration link
  • Step 3: Key in all the details required in the given fields.
  • Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2022 choice filling step
  • Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form
