JoSAA Counselling 2022 Website For Admission Through JEE Launched, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has launched the official website. In that official website counselling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 qualified candidates will be hosted. Candidates must know that the JoSAA is responsible for holding counselling processes. It is for admission under IIT and NIT+ (NIT, IIIT, etc) systems. Candidates can visit the official website josaa.nic.in.
Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counselling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. JoSAA seat allocation will be done in six rounds. Post this, the CSAB will conduct two special rounds.
As of now, the authorities have not confirmed any final date for counselling. All those candidates who have cleared JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. Those candidates who want to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and government-funded technical institutes are required to register for the counselling process. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.