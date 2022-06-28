BIsakh Mondal, Jadavpur University’s (JU) student has bagged a job with high annual pay package. He secured a package of Rs 1.8 crore from Facebook. Bisakh Mondal is a fourth-year student of computer science and engineering at Jadavpur University has accepted the offer. The college courses have said that it is the highest pay package a student from JU has received this year. Before this, nine JU students from various engineering departments had secured overseas jobs with pay packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. JU student has agreed to fly to his workplace in London in September.

After receiving the offer he said, “I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews.”

Sources that the person also got job offers from Google and Amazon. However, it is being said that he chose Facebook because of the higher pay package. Bisakh belongs to Rampurhat in Birbhum district. He comes from a modest background and his mother Shibani is an anganwadi worker. His parents interacted with the media and said that they are very proud of him.

He broke NIT Patna student's record

In April 2022, Aditi Tiwari, a student from NIT Patna has got an offer from Facebook with an annual salary package of Rs 1.6 crore. It was the highest package that has ever been received by any NIT Patna student. Aditi Tiwari is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) and was selected for working as a Front End Engineer at Facebook. This was announced by Bihar Foundation on its Twitter handle. Bihar Foundation is an initiative of the Government of Bihar to facilitate interaction between the State and the Diaspora.

Bihar Foundation in April tweeted, "Aditi Tiwari, a student of NIT Patna has bagged a job at Facebook with an annual salary package of INR 1.6 crore. This is the highest package ever received by a student in NIT Patna. Aditi is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)."