Kanpur: FIR Filed Against School Director For Forcing Students To Recite 'Kalma'

Following the recent row over the recitation of Muslim prayers by the students in the Florets International School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, fresh actions have been taken in the matter and a case has been registered against Sumit Makhija, the managing director of the school.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of forced conversions and hurting religious sentiments at the Sisamau Police Station on the basis of the complaints filed by the parents whose children are studying in the school.

The FIR copy dated August 1, 2022, states that the school has been attempting to teach the students about conversions as well as 'Shiksha Jihad' following which there have been some changes in the behaviour of the children. The complaint while stating that students were forced to study 'Kalma' inside the school premises, demanded to seal the building completely and further sought a refund of fees and re-admissions to other schools accordingly

Speaking over the same, ACP Sisamau, Nishank Sharma who earlier visited the school confirmed that an FIR has been filed in connection to the practice of reciting Islamic prayers in the morning assembly with other prayers in the school and an investigation is being carried out.

Parents complain against a private school for teaching 'Kalma' to students

The incident came to light on Monday after outraged parents of children studying at Kanpur's Florets International School reached the police station raising complaints that their young kids were being forced to recite the Kalma during morning prayers. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

The police reached the spot and questioned the school management over the same following which they claimed that the prayers of all four religions were decided during the assembly in a bid to boost the "Sarva Dharma Samman" ideology.

"The school students recite prayers of four religions - Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian - for the last 12-13 years. No one ever objected. An objection was raised about this from a parent's side four days ago," she added.

A complaint was also filed against the school for carrying out the practice.

Image: ANI