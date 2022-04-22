Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: 2 Hijab-clad Students Denied Entry, Left Exam Center; CM Reacts

Karnataka hijab row: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam has been started on Friday, April 22, 2022 under tight security. At Udupi Pre University, two students who are fighting a legal battle for the hijab, left the PUC examination centre. They left the centre as they refused to enter the exam centre without hijab. On this incident, the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "I don't know what exactly happened. The state education minister will look into this."

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams

To be noted that the State Education Minister BC Nagesh had earlier announced that students wearing hijabs would not be allowed to enter the examination hall. However, private students have been exempted from uniform rules. This year, over 6.8 lakh students have got themselves registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams.

During a press conference on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated, "The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring."

Karnataka education minister has clearly directed all the regular students to follow the rules on the uniform. Wearing a hijab will also not be permitted in the exam centres. Earlier, in the Karnataka SSLC exams, many hijab-clad girl students had arrived at the exam centre after which they were restricted to appear for the exam for not following the uniform rules.

With the aim of conducting examinations peacefully, the government had already made several security arrangements, like installing squads to check for exam malpractices. The state government has also deployed additional personnel to those Karnataka PUC 2nd year examination centers where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous examinations.

Karnataka High Court rejected a plea to wear hijabs

The petition filed by students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms has been rejected by the Karnataka High Court Special Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. Before the commencement of exams, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has announced a free bus pass for second-year PUC students so that they reach the examination centre for free and on time. Moreover, the state government has directed all managers of the corporation to check the admission cards of students and allow for free travel.