Karnataka: All Educational Institutions Closed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Dakshin Kannada

Schools closure: Considering heavy rains in Mangaluru, Karnataka, all Anganwadi and Primary High School have been closed. Along with these, Pre-Graduate and Graduate, Diploma/ITI colleges of the district have also been closed as a precautionary measure. The holiday news has been announced by Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshin Kannada. Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, after considering the reports sent by block education officers and tehsildar announced closure of schools. The holiday was declared since heavy rains continued even after 5am. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the next two days predicting heavy rains at isolated places in the district.

Incessant rain in Karnataka

The rainfall was heaviest in the region bordering the Western Ghats, especially Kukke Subrahmanya, where the bathing ghat got submerged for the second day on Monday. Devotees had a tough time in performing rituals at the ghat. Temple authorities kept announcing to devotees to be careful and not to take any valuables near the ghat. There were many small landslides and trees fell in several places.

On Monday, the highest Rainfall over the state occurred at three locations.They were at Hebri, Karkala Taluk, Udupi district which received 243 mm, Manjaguni, Sirsi Taluk and Kodkani, Siddapur Taluk, both in Uttara Kannada district received 199mm and 197 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Education institutions to remain closed in Guwahati

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday following incessant rain, with five more people losing their lives in the deluge and the number of affected people crossing 25 lakh, while Silchar town in Cachar district continued to remain inundated for the last 10 days, officials said. The MeT Department has issued a 'red alert' in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa, and an 'orange alert' in Dhubri, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh. Schools in these districts have also been closed due to heavy rain.