Karnataka Bible Row: BC Nagesh Says Education And Religion Shouldn't Be Mixed Up

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had conversation with Republic TV on bible row. He said that schools cannot force anyone to read bible. Talking about ongoing Bible controversy in Karnataka, he said that education and religion should not be mixed up. In a recent move, the Clarence High School in Bengaluru has now lifted the mandatory teaching of the religious book in the school and has further withdrawn the clause concerning the same.

A Christian school in Bengaluru came into limelight after it made Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non-Christians. Reports suggest that the school forced parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child attended Bible classes. In the 'Declaration by Parents,' it was said, You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class, and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School."

NCPCR on Bible row

"It is not right to teach students about religions other than theirs at schools under Article 28 of the Constitution of India. It is also against the UN Convention on the rights of the child. We have demanded a report on this matter," NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said.

Bible controversy an attempt to divert attention from basic problems: Bengaluru Archbishop

Bengaluru Archbishop Machado asserted that the management's suggestion to bring Bible to the schools was being practised in the past, and since last year, no child was asked to bring the book to school. Alleging that Christian institutions were being targeted over 'conversion', he asserted that being a Christian Minority School, Clarence, was well within its rights to conduct Bible or Religion Classes.