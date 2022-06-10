Karnataka CM Bommai Outlines New R&D Policy, Urges Students To Make Full Use Of It

Addressing students at an engineering in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged them to make use of the Karnataka government’s new Research & Development policy. While inaugurating newly renovated buildings for the college, CM Bommai apprised the students and faculty of the Visvesvaraya College of Engineering regarding the new R&D policy. He further encouraged them to make full use of it. He also promised a robotics and artificial engineering lab.

Addressing the students, Basavaarj Bommai informed them that his state government was upgrading seven of the government colleges in the state to the level of IITs. He went on to say that this was in an attempt to show the nation how skilled the youth of Karnataka is. Stating that it is a knowledge era, the chief minister noted that Karnataka is proud to flaunt the highest number of start-ups and unicorns. He promised that the policy will bolster research and innovation from the grassroot level to big institutions. Earlier on Monday, CM Bommai had revealed an exclusive research and development policy, the announcement pertaining to the same which is likely to be expected within a month. He also exhorted everyone to ask questions, asserting that asking questions triggers curiosity for research.

The Karnataka CM, in his address also lauded the efforts of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE). It is pertinent to mention here that Visvesaraya College was the first engineering college in the state. The college was established in 1917 in the British era.

Karnataka’s Research and Development Initiatives

It is pertinent to mention here that Karnataka has been a driving force behind India's R&D services expansion. Automotive, Semiconductors, Industrial, Energy, Telcom, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Computing Systems, and Medical Devices all have a strong presence in the state. According to the Karnataka government's Department of Electronics & IT's website, by 2021, the state had approximately 400 leading R&D centres. Karnataka currently generates 40% of India's Engineering Research and Development revenues.

The Engineering R&D Industry spent USD 1.4 trillion globally in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2025, demonstrating a strong growth pattern and evolution, according to the state government website. Software products, semiconductors and automotive are the top three sub-sectors driving Engineering R&D investment growth in 2019. Karnataka is home to 50% of India's research and development talent, the government site claimed