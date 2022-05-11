Karnataka Congress Slams CM Bommai-led Govt Over Failure To Supply Textbooks To Schools

With just five days remaining for the opening of schools in Karnataka for the academic year 2022-2023, several textbook printing agencies have temporarily closed their printing operations due to a lack of raw materials and rising costs.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has ordered schools to reopen from May 16. However, the books have not reached the schools in Karnataka yet.

Following the Karnataka government’s failure to supply books to schools, the Karnataka Congress has lambasted the CM Bommai-led government and said that they are not interested in the education of children.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said, “The academic year is about to begin and the Karnataka government has not yet been able to supply textbooks to schools. The government has no interest in the education of children and has only been interested in establishing ‘propaganda’ in texts.” “The incompetent Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh is acting as an RSS agent and he has paved the same way for the future of the state’s children,” he said.

Karnataka Textbook Printers Association president BR Sathyakumar said, “The cost of printing paper has got doubled and there is an acute shortage of printing paper in the market as the supply chain is largely affected because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine."

Basavaraj Horatti asks CM Bommai to revise date for the reopening of schools

However, looking at the unprecedentedly hot summer in Karnataka, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to issue a revised date for the opening of schools in Karnataka as it is an unwise decision to reopen schools in the hot summer.

Basavaraj Horatti said, “This year's summer has been unusually hot across the country. Everyone is aware of the issues faced by North Indians due to heatwaves. The summer in North Karnataka is especially hot, thus starting school on May 16 as the government has announced is not appropriate. It is possible that our children would be affected by sunstroke, as is the case in Northern India. As a result, issue an order stating that schools will begin on June 1.”