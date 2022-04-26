Karnataka Education Minister To Take Action Against School For Forcing To Read Bible

Karnataka school bible news: Three days after the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi alleged that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in school, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had an exclusive conversation with the republic related to Bible controversy. The Education Minister has confirmed that the state government will be sending notice to school over Bible controversy. Education Minister said that the schools do not have any right to force any religious book in any educational institution as per Karnataka education act. Central Board of Secondary Education too said that any institute which is registered in Karnataka will have to follow the curriculum & direction and should not force anyone to read their religious books.

Minister said, "This is wrong thing done by the school, we are going to issue the notice to the school"

Karnataka Education ministry to take action

The state education minister assured that his department is going to take action. He said, "We are going to get notice & sought reply & finally take suggestion from legal department. Bhagwad Gita is not a religious book, it doesn't teach anything of god & worshipping of gods, we should not compare Bhagavad GITA with Quran & Bible as they are religious books of that community"

He further said that people become Christian by accepting the bible & Muslim by accepting Quran and no one should force to do that. Bhagwad Gita is a clarity given by Krishna to Arjuna. He further said, "We are not introducing Bhagavad Gita in the classes but moral science classes in schools. What will be in moral science will be decided by expert committee.

Clarence High School accused of imposing Bible on non-Christians

On Saturday, April 23, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi state spokesperson Mohan Gowda alleged that the Clarence High School, located in Bengaluru, is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in the school. While speaking to Republic TV, Gowda revealed, "Students whoever gets admission in Clarence School should read, carry, learn Bible and it is compulsory. In the school admission application form, they mentioned that. There are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn (the) Bible."