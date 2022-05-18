Karnataka Govt Makes Uniforms Compulsory For PU Students After HC Order On Hijab Row

After the Karnataka High Court's order in the hijab controversy, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the academic year 2022-23. It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment that will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order."

The directive was stated in the admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year which cited the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the government order on uniforms. The development comes in the wake of the hijab controversy as the state government, in February, had issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab controversy

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

In its judgement panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Last month, the hijab row resurfaced as student petitioners Resham and Aliya refused to attend exams after college authorities did not grant them permission to write exams wearing hijabs. The two had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab in schools. They arrived at the exam centre in an auto-rickshaw wearing a Burqa. The students insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing the hijab. However, the college authorities did not allow them to enter the examination hall.

Following the event, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the students went to the exam centre to create tension. “I don’t think they want to take the examination but they want to disturb the atmosphere of the examination centre. Their purpose is to create a gap between two communities,” the Minister told Republic TV. He further claimed that the students were being manipulated by communal groups.

