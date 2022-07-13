Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With NAL To Introduce Financial Education Course For Students

The Karnataka government has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Stock Exchange Academy Limited (NAL) to provide a second-year financial education and investment awareness course for college students of the state.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and NSE Academy Limited (NAL) signed the MoU in presence of Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said.

It said the programme will benefit around five lakh students annually.

The course which would be introduced from second-year degree is likely to empower the students irrespective of streams they opt, with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills, the minister was quoted as saying.

He said the universities are expected to integrate the course into their curriculum. The course will benefit around 5 lakh students annually, beginning from the ongoing academic year itself.

The course aims at developing the spirit of savings and investing, financial acumen, and knowledge of investment avenues among students.

The NSE Academy will impart the necessary skills required for facilitating learning to the college teachers through state-wide 'Train the Trainer' programmes, Narayan said.

