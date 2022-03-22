Karnataka Govt To Allow Medical Students Evacuated From Ukraine Study In 60 State Colleges

The Karnataka state government has announced that it will facilitate the continuation of education of medical students of the state who have returned from war-torn Ukraine. There are around 700 students who came back to 60 medical colleges across the state. This decision was taken during a meeting that was conducted between Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar and the students at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Dr Sudhakar clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into the colleges. He said that this measure is aimed to ensure that their learning and practice are continued till we find a solution. He further clarified that no additional fee will be charged to the students.

Press Release Highlights

Soon after the meeting concluded, a press conference was addressed. It was been announced that a high-level committee has been formed which consists of the Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, RGUHS VC, Registrar, Directors, and deans of some medical colleges. On the basis of the report, the state government will request NMC and Union Government to take necessary measures to protect the future of the students.

"We are all hopeful and praying that the war will come to an end soon. We have to see what developments will take place in the future in Ukraine and take appropriate decision based on the situation. We will also need to consider the mindset of students and take best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework," he said.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2022: No re-exam for hijab ban protesters

Department of Pre University Education on March 21 has done a major announcement for Hijab row protestors who boycotted Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams 2022. They boycotted the exams after the Karnataka High Court ordered them to not wear hijab in schools and colleges and follow the uniform strictly. The state government on Monday announced that the re-exam for hijab row protestors will not be conducted. It will be done in line with them boycotting the PUC II Practical exams.

The practical exams under Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 were conducted in February and March 2022. However, during this time, there were many students who were found indulged in the hijab row. These students decided to not appear for these exams. Some students cited not being allowed to wear hijab as a reason, while others supported or sought a resolution