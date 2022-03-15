Karnataka Govt To Re-open Schools, Colleges In Udupi After HC's Decision On Hijab Row

After the announcement of the Karnataka High Court’s decision dismissing pleas of students on allowing them to wear Hijab, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to re-open schools in Udupi district from March 16 onwards. Educational Institutions were shut in the Udupi district as they emerged as the epicenter of the conflict. The CM Bommai-led state government further informed that the imposition of Section 144 will continue to be imposed in the district. The restrictions placed on taking out processions, celebrations will continue till March 21.

Karnataka govt opens schools and colleges in Udupi district after HC's decision

The Deputy Commissioner of the Udupi district informed that the administration had approved the educational institutions to reopen from Wednesday onwards after a long halt owing to the escalated tension in the area. The government had imposed section 144 after conflicting groups opposing and supporting Hijab clashed in several regions of the district, raising communal tension in the district.

After a long marathon hearing of the petitions filed by students, Karnataka HC pronounced a landmark decision in support of the state administration to regulate uniform in educational institutes, deeming ‘Hijab not essential in Islam’. However, the petitioners are not satisfied with the court’s judgement and further challenged the decision by submitting a plea against the Supreme court.

Dismissing the plea, the HC had noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. The judgment was pronounced by the whole bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi, who stated that no case is made out for invalidating the previous Government Order.

Karnataka's Hijab row

In December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda stirred up a controversy after issuing a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, arguing that it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. The decision led to a massive uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending colleges. Escalating the matter further, students from other communities retaliated and started wearing saffron scarves.

With protests being held across the state, CM Bommai's government imposed a ban on 'clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in selected districts. Escalating the matter further some students approached Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's order. Post that Karnataka HC had pronounced an interim order to de-escalate communal tension and asked students to refrain from wearing any religious outfit other than uniform including, Hijab and Saffron Scarves