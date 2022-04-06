Karnataka Hijab Row: BJP Leaders Scorch Al-Qaeda Chief For Interfering In India's Matters

Shortly after Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri spoke on the hijab controversy in India, BJP leaders have come forward slamming the terror outfit for interfering in the country's internal matters and further noted that proper investigations will be done into the outfit's link with the hijab row.

Reacting to the Al-Qaeda leader's opinion, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the media that a special investigation was taking place in the matter as the High Court had also observed the children's language and that the behaviour was not normal indicating the existence of some external elements behind them. "I had said multiple times that communal forces are behind them. Now it has been proven. However, what comes as a surprise is how this matter has reached the international stage", he added.

Further stating that the matter has been taken seriously by the Centre as well as the state government, the Karnataka Home Minister said that all the links to the matter and those involved will be investigated properly.

Similarly, former Union Minister and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi also in a stern reaction to Al-Qaeda leader's response to the hijab controversy in India called them "terrorist groups" and the "enemy of humanity". "Who is Al-Qaeda? Who has given them the right to talk about our matters? These are terrorist groups, they are enemy of humanity. How will we tolerate anyone trying to break India? Al-Qaeda will not get any place in India under PM Modi's leadership", he told ANI.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while speaking to ANI, asserted that any citizen of India having faith in the Constitution of the country will never talk of breaking India. It can come only from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, or any other similar group. Further adding that an Indian can never do these, he said, "BJP believes in the welfare of the poor, in the glory of the country, in the prosperity of the country, and to taking India's glory high in the world".

Al-Qaeda leader speaks on Karnataka hijab controversy

Following the Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict, the chief of the terror outfit Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri through a 9-minute video exhorted Indian Muslims to react to "oppression". The video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' was released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday in which the chief hailed a female Muslim student Muskan Khan for taking on the students who objected to her wearing a burqa. Further, he claimed that the hijab row has exposed the reality of "Hindu India", and added that the girl had given a moral lesson to other women.