Karnataka Hijab Row: MP Edu Min Says Schools & Colleges Will Have To Follow Uniform Rules

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basaraj S Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for three days to maintain peace and order in the state. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka CM wrote, "I appeal to all the students, teachers, and management of schools and colleges, as well as the people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

As the row continues to escalate across several districts in Karnataka, in Madhya Pradesh, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar will be instructing all schools and colleges in the state to maintain a uniform dress code. Parmar said that all children in schools and colleges will be required to follow the dress code by the school and college authorities and added that the state government will now work proactively on maintaining discipline.

While speaking to Republic TV, Inder Singh Parmar said, "There should be the same uniforms for students, and there should be equality." Supporting the Karnataka govt's decision, Parmar said that the policy for uniforms is correct as it is not against the Constitution. "Rich and poor both studies in schools and dress code should be equal and followed by all," he said.

"I will discuss the dress code, the rules related to it in Madhya Pradesh also. This is not an issue of hijab, it is the issue of dress, we do not impart education on the basis of religion and I think madrasas should also be modernized, Muslim children should also get modern education," the MP minister added.

What is the Hijab controversy?

Over the past few days, the situation across Karnataka has gotten tense after a government pre-university college in Kundapura issued a notice imposing a total ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, leading to an uproar in neighbouring states as well. However, the situation turned more chaotic after some Hindu students attempted to attend college wearing saffron shawls in protest against students wearing hijab. Meanwhile, the matter has been taken to the state High Court.

"The student community & the public at large to maintain peace & tranquillity. This Court has full faith in the wisdom & virtue of public at large & it hopes that the same would be put to practice," the Karnataka High Court stated on Tuesday.

(Image: PTI/@Indersinghsjp/Twitter)