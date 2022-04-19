Karnataka Minister Nagesh Asserts 'Education Must Be Students' Priority, Not Hijab'

Following the Hijab controversy, Karnataka Education Minister Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh on Tuesday stated that students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination in Karnataka.

While speaking to the Republic Media Network, state Minister for Education BC Nagesh stated that students are demanding that the government must allow them to write exams with hijab. “However, this is very unfortunate to know that students do not want to follow the Karnataka High Court’s order. I believe education should be the priority for students, no matter with or without a hijab,” he added He further stated, “Most students have accepted the Karnataka High Court’s decision. However, Congress in Karnataka is doing politics over Hijab as the party is not bothered about student’s education.

The Karnataka government is to hold the II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state and students are constantly seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. However, a Karnataka High Court special bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has dismissed the petition made by students.

When asked about the Karnataka government’s decision to remove sensitive chapters including the glorification of Tipu Sultan, he stated, “ We have already removed a lot of content praising Tipu Sultan. Government has accepted the revised syllabus and it will be published in the next academic year.”

Students studying in Madrasas receive no formal education: Education Min BC Nagesh

Speaking about upgrading madrasas into non-religious academic institutions, Education Min BC Nagesh stated, “We have not yet taken any decisions on Madrasas. However, we are ready to offer our education system.”

Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said that students studying in madrasas currently receive no formal education except from religious knowledge. The madrasas are administered by the government's minorities department and students studying in madrasas are deprived of formal education making it a clear flaw in the process of educating youngsters of impressionable age.

When asked about the Karnataka Education Minister Dingaleshwara Swami of Gadag’s historical Fakireshwara Mutt allegations of 30% commission, the Education Minister stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already replied to Swamiji's allegations.

He further said that any allegations should have some proof. Some people are trying to politicise everything, he added. The Karnataka Education Minister asserted that there is no question of corruption at Karnataka BJP government.

Image: PTI, Republic World