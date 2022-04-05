Karnataka Minister Plans To Introduce Moral Science Subject With Bhagwad Gita, Mahabharata

Karnataka government on March 19 announced that it is considering including Moral Science as a subject in schools from 2023-24 academic year. Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh in March third week said that there is a demand from various quarters to add it as a subject that will be taught once a week. The minister announced this while he was responding to questions about whether the state government has plans to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools like the Gujarat government. "There will be no change this academic year. We're thinking about Moral Science for the year 2023-24."

"We'll discuss it with the chief minister and education department officials and take a decision to add values to children. All of us know there is a need. But how to do it and what it should include, we'll discuss with experts and the CM," Minister BC Nagesh said.

In a recent move, Primary & Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh has said that Siddaramaiah is blaming the Chief Minister for unnecessary things. The Minister requested him to maintain his dignity as the state government is thinking of introducing moral science in classes.

He said," I request him to maintain his dignity we are thinking of introducing moral science in our classes what will be there in moral science will be decided it may be Bhagwad Gita, Mahabharata, lessons of APJ Abdul Kalam."

Karnataka Minister says govt teachers wearing Hijabs will not be allowed in exam duty

Karnataka's Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on April 4 said that state government has decided to disallow school and college teachers wearing hijabs from Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University exam duty. Minister BC Nagesh acknowledged that there is no dress code for government employees. He said, “As hijab is not allowed inside the examination hall for students, to be morally right, we are not forcing teachers who insist on wearing hijab to take up exam duty. Such teachers are relieved from exam duty."