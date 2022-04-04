Karnataka Minister Says Govt Teachers Wearing Hijabs Will Not Be Allowed Exam Duty

Days after the Karnataka High Court put an end to the Hijab controversy in the state, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has decided to disallow school and college teachers wearing hijabs from Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University exam duty.

Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, acknowledging that there is no dress code for government employees, said, “As hijab is not allowed inside the examination hall for students, to be morally right, we are not forcing teachers who insist on wearing hijab to take up exam duty. Such teachers are relieved from exam duty."

As hijab is not allowed inside examination hall for students, to be morally right, we're not forcing teachers who insist on wearing hijab to take up exam duty. We gave them the option to take exam duty or not: Karnataka's Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh pic.twitter.com/PMEr1UMdhS — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

As of now, SSLC exams have commenced and will continue till mid-April. On the other hand, PU exams will start later this month.

Teachers wearing Hijab not allowed for SSLC exam duty

Last week, a teacher from Karnataka's Mysuru district who was drafted for SSLC examination work was not allowed to enter and discharge her duty as she insisted on wearing a hijab. All over the state, teachers from government and government-aided schools are roped in for both SSLC and PU exam duty.

The principal of a government PU college in Mysuru said, “In case we face a shortage of invigilators for PU exams, we might call in high school teachers.”

Bangalore University vice-chancellor and academician, MS Thimmappa termed the government's decision ‘logical’ as it is impossible to have differential treatment for students and teachers of Karnataka schools and colleges. He suggested that the only way possible to find a solution to the issue would be abrading the uniform concept.

“I doubt the uniform concept brings in a sense of equality. It is the mindset and attitude which created the concept of reality. Doing away with the uniform dress might look radical, but it is the best solution yet," Thimmappa said.

Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab row

After 11 days of hearings and nearly three weeks of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court, on February 25, ruled that hijabs will not be allowed in educational institutions in the state as it did not constitute as an essential practice of Islam.

The Karnataka government, on the other hand, issued an order last week prohibiting the wearing of the hijab in test venues. PU exams were boycotted by around 40 Muslim girl students in Udupi last week, including two of the case's petitioners.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier stated, “All students must comply with the High court order. Your education is important, all should attend classes, do not skip examination and shape your future”