Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations Underway; Here's Direct Link To Register

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is conducting the Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2022 for the candidates who have qualified for the exam. Candidates note that only those who have cleared the NEET UG Exam can apply for counselling on kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the online registration started on October 14, 2022, at 2 pm on the website of KEA. Candidates must take note that the last date to pay the registration fees is October 20, 2022, up to 11.59 pm and the last date to complete the online application entry process is on October 19 up to 4 pm.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counseling Schedule: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration October 14, 2022 (2 PM) Last date of NEET Karnataka registration October 19, 2022 (4 PM) Last date to submit form fee October 20, 2022 (11:59 PM) Submission of Special Category Certificates October 21, 2022 Medical examination for PwD candidates October 27 to 28, 2022 (10:30 AM to 2 PM) Uploading documents for verification (Karnataka candidates) October 27 to November 3, 2022 Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates November 2 to 3, 2022

Here's direct link to register for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 - Click Here

Here's how to apply for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022

Step 1: To register for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counseling, candidates should go to the official website—kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, UGNEET (Medical/Dental/Ayush) 2022 Online application link.

Step 3: Candidates must register first and click on the "login" button.

Step 4: Fill out the application forms and pay the fees in step four.

Step 5: Fill out, download, and save a copy of the form.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative