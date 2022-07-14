Karnataka NEP Panel Says Eggs And Meat In Mid-day Meals Cause 'lifestyle Disorders'

In a position paper issued by a National Education Policy (NEP) panel from Karnataka, certain fresh recommendations have been made to the central government stating that consumption of eggs and meat can lead to lifestyle disorders among children thus highlighting the need to restraint providing such things in mid-day meals.

The report on 'Health and Well-Being' prepared by the panel notably speaks on the recommendations to be made in textbooks and also for the preparation of the National Curricular Framework. It has headed by Dr K John Vijay Sagar, professor and head of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS). He was accompanied by some other senior medical professionals as well as an ayurvedic physician and a yoga therapist.

Notably, the paper is among the other 26 reports written on various subjects by the committees and these will be all submitted to the central government as well as the NCERT.

Karnataka NEP paper recommends "forbidding" eggs and meat

Speaking about its recommendations, the position paper states that eating eggs can have several ill effects on the body causing serious conditions like diabetes, early menarche, and primary infertility.

"A carefully planned meal with recommended energy, moderately low fat, and zero trans-fat food is needed to address the over-nutrition. Hence, while planning mid-day meals, cholesterol-free, additives-free, such as eggs, flavoured milk, biscuits, should be forbidden to prevent obesity and hormonal imbalance caused by excess calory (calorie) and fat. Given the small body frame of Indians, any extra energy provided through cholesterol by regular consumption of egg and meat leads to lifestyle disorders,” the paper added.

Further noting that lifestyle disorders like diabetes, early menarche, and primary infertility have been increasing in the country, the paper states that various studies carried out across counties recommend that animal-based food tends to interfere with hormonal functions in human beings. "The gene-diet interactions indicate what is best for Indian ethnicity, and the natural choice of the race needs to be considered", it said.

Image: PTI