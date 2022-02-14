Karnataka Pre-University And Degree Colleges To Reopen From February 16 Amid Hijab Row

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, pre-University and degree colleges in Karnataka will reopen from February 16, the state government announced on Monday, February 14. Issuing a statement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "Pre-University colleges and degree colleges to reopen from February 16."

The decision comes after the Karnataka High Court, through its interim order, requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes at the earliest.

With the Hijab controversy continuing to flare up and student protests intensifying in the state, on February 8, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 was imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests were banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.

Karnataka HC urges state to reopen schools

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court, in its detailed interim order, had restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, regardless of their religion or faith, inside classrooms until the proceedings are ongoing. The Bench is being led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.

The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

While schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, the state government had extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on February 15, 2.30 pm.