Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Girl Candidate Dies Of Heart Attack Inside Exam center

In a shocking incident, a girl student who had appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam breathed her last on Monday after she suffered a severe heart attack at the examination centre in the T Narsipur taluk in Mysore district, Karnataka. Anushri, a resident of Akkoru, collapsed after around 10 minutes when she started writing the examination. According to media reports, Anushri, who was a student at Government High School, was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital by teachers and staff. When her parents, reached the spot, doctors informed them that their daughter had lost her life.

Karnataka SSLC: 16-year-old dies after a cardiac attack inside the exam center

Doctors suggested that it could be a case of cardiac arrest due to the high cholesterol level in her body. The 16-year-old was allotted examination centre at Vidyodaya High School in T Narasipura, according to school officials. As per media reports, the school's authorities had checked the temperature of all the students before allowing them to enter the examination hall. Anshree was also tested for the same, and there was no fever when she entered the exam hall. Meanwhile, reports say that authorities will send the body of the deceased for a postmortem, and only then will her body be handed over to her parents.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Anushri had arrived at the wrong exam center and she died of a shock. However, there has been no clear confirmation from authorities on this. The state government is likely to announce a compensation of Rs 1 lakh, but there has not been any announcement on the same. Notably, this is the first time in the last 2 years that students have appeared for the offline final examination. The SSLC 2022 Exam is being held in 3444 centres across the state of Karnataka under strict COVID-related protocols.

