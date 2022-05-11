Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Schools To Reopen On May 16: Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka education minister has announced that the SSLC result is likely to be out by next week. He said that the schools will reopen as scheduled on May 12.

Karnataka

Speculations of Karnataka SSLC result release date and reopening of Karnataka Schools were doing rounds on social media. Education Minister BC Nagesh has announced the dates for school reopening and SSLC result 2022. Minister BC Nagesh addressed a press conference where he refused all reports that suggested a delayed reopening of Karnataka Schools. He said that schools will reopen as scheduled on May 16, 2022. The minister said that Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 for class 10 are likely to release in the third week of May, 202

Check important dates here

  • Schools will reopen on May 16, 2022.
  • Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be out in May's third week

While talking about the Karnataka School Reopening, education minister BC Nagesh said that many representations were made to delay the reopening of schools in the state. It was suggested to delay reopening due to spells of heatwave being experienced in North Karnataka. However, it has been decided that Karnataka Schools would reopen as scheduled, on May 16, 2022. Education Minister even said that the schools would begin their "learning recovery programme" with this.

This year, more than 8 lakh students registered their names for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations that were held across 3440 centres in the state. The examination was held on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 11, 2022. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for fresh updates.

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: List of official websites

  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Here is how to check the SSLC result 2022

  • To check the Karnataka SSLC Result candidates need to visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  • Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link
  • Enter required details such as roll number and other details
  • Click on the submit button
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference
