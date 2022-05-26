Karnataka SSLC Science Paper Leak: 10 Accused Including Teachers Sent To Custody

Karnataka SSLC paper leak: The Karnataka Board announced class 10 result on May 19, 2022. Days after the release of SSLC exam results, a police complaint has been filed at the Magadi police station, Ramanagara district. The complaint alleges that the SSLC science question paper was leaked before exams. The paper was leaked on the exam date April 11 by the teachers of Kempegowda School, Ramanagar.

A police complaint has been filed against a clerk at Kempegowda school in Magadi by Gangannaswami HG, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Ramanagara district. The clear along with few others have been accused of sharing the photos of the question paper on Whatsapp groups. The groups had teachers from the Kempegowda school added in it. A total of 10 people have been arrested including clerk, teachers, and a local journalist.

“The retired headmaster circulated pictures to the clerk and blackmailed him for money. The local journalist, who is a friend of the headmaster, also blackmailed the teachers of Kempegowda school and threatened to expose the leak to the police. On the day of the examination, the teachers who were aware of the question paper helped students in answering the questions in the exam hall,” said a police official.

Official also said, “There were no personal benefits to anybody. However, during the investigation, we learnt that education officers and teachers in the rural region tend to help the students score better by leaking the questions.” All the accused have now been sent to judicial custody.

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2022: Follow these steps to check results