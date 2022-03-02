Karnataka Student Killed In Ukraine Didn't Get Admission In India With 97% Says Father

Pained by the death of his son in war-torn Ukraine, the father of Naveen Shekharappa on Tuesday expressed his anguish over the medical education system in India. Naveen, who hailed from Chalageri village of Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in Russian shelling on Tuesday.

His father, Gyanagoudra Shekharappa said Naveen could not secure a medical seat in the state despite scoring 97% in the pre-University course. He went to study in Ukraine because medical education was more affordable abroad.

“Despite scoring 97 percent in the pre-University course (PUC), my son could not secure a medical seat in the State. To get a medical seat one has to give crores of rupees and students are getting the same education abroad spending less money,” Naveen's father told media persons.

Naveen Shekharappa, 21, was a 4th-year MBBS student studying at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

His father urged political parties to look into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions, which was forcing several Indian students to pursue education abroad. He also requested the government to bring back the mortal remains of his son for last rites.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” tweeted the External Affairs Ministry. Efforts are now on to bring his mortal remains to India.

News of the student’s death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

PM Modi, Karnataka CM Bommai condole Naveen's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the Indian student and spoke to Naveen's father. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also spoke to the family.

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming that the invasion by air, land, and sea was not aimed at occupying the country but at “demilitarising” and de-nazifying” it. Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country’s borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

(With inputs from agency)