Karnataka Textbook Row: Forum Holds Protest, Sets 10-day Deadline For Govt With Demands

A rights collective staged a protest on Saturday over the school textbooks row, giving a 10-day ultimatum to the Karnataka govt to comply with their demands.

A rights collective staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday over the school textbooks row, giving a 10-day ultimatum to the Karnataka government to comply with their demands, which include withdrawal of the revised textbooks and resignation of the state Education Minister.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, former Supreme Court Justice V Gopala Gowda, former High Court Justice H N Nagmohan Das, pontiffs, writers  were among the people mobilised by the 'Vishwamanava Krantikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti' for the protest.

The protest was held at the Freedom Park here. Withdrawal of textbooks framed by writer Rohith Chakratirtha headed review committee; continuation of textbooks designed by the previous Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee (under Siddaramaiah led Congress regime); a case of treason against Chakratirtha for allegedly insulting poet Kuvempu and the Nada Geete (state anthem) he wrote, were among the charter of demands proposed by the Samiti President G B Patil and signed by over 500 people.

It also sought the resignation of Primary and  Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh for the textbooks controversy. The controversy had erupted with some organisations raising objections over the alleged replacing of a chapter on Bhagat Singh with an essay on a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the revised Kannada textbook for Class 10.

Subsequently, there were charges about the omission of a chapter on Narayana Guru and several other prominent figures and their literary works. There have been demands by opposition Congress and some writers for action against Chakratirtha for allegedly saffronising school textbooks by including Hedgewar's speech, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and writings of noted literary figures.

There are also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting 'Raashtra Kavi' (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him.

