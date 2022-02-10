Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, February 14. He said that decision regarding pre-university college and degree colleges will be taken later. Amid the Hijab row, schools and colleges across the state were given a three-day holiday till February 10.

This development comes after CM Bommai chaired a high-level meeting with Education Minister BC Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments.

"The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides," Bommai said.

Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14

While adjourning the matter for Monday, Karnataka High Court Thursday ordered that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved. The High Court said that peace and tranquillity must be restored. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing these religious things," the Karnataka HC said, adjourning the matter for Monday. "We are of the view, the institutions shall start but first we want peace and tranquility of the state," the Court added.

On Wednesday, February 9, a single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit had referred the petitions filed by Muslim girls to a larger bench, saying that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal laws.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began last month when students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending the classroom. During the demonstrations, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this development, students of different colleges arrived at Vijayapura's Shanteshwar Education Trust wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.