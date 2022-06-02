Karnataka: Uppinangady College Suspends Six Girl Students For Wearing Hijabs In Classroom

Six Muslim girls from Uppinangady College in Karnataka were suspended for wearing hijabs despite repeated warnings from the college principal and administration. The College administration had warned the students previously against wearing scarves with a religious connotation, including hijabs. However, despite warnings, the girls chose to don the headscarves inside the college premises.

On June 2, the six girls were suspended after a unanimous decision was taken by the college management in a meeting. As per the college management, the six girl students wore their uniform dupatta as a hijab in the classroom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state of Karnataka was engulfed in a row over the wearing of hijabs inside classrooms. The matter reached the Karnatak High Court which ruled against wearing hijabs inside educational institutions and upheld that the wearing of headscarves was "not an essential practice in Islamic faith".

The College officials decided to suspend the six students as it could provoke protests within the campus.

Hijab row rages as Mangalore University denies entry to girls donning headscarves

The Hijab row resurfaced in Karnataka after a few female students of Mangalore University went to the campus wearing hijabs, defying the University's advisory of banning religious attire while on-premises. A group of around 12 female students was denied entry to the classroom by the Mangalore University College administration.

On the basis of the Karnataka High Court's March 15 verdict, the top members of the college council held a meeting on March 27 wherein it was decided that hijabs won't be allowed inside the college premises. University College Mangaluru principal Dr Anasuya Rai explained to a group of girls wearing hijab why they cannot wear them inside the campus.

She urged them to remove their hijabs in the washroom so that they can enter the classroom. However, the students insisted on keeping the hijabs. Later, the hijab donning students were sent back from the campus.