Kashmir University Postpones All Examinations Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Kashmir University: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University on Monday deferred the examination, which was scheduled to be held on Jan 18, 2022.

Kashmir University

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kashmir University on Monday deferred all the examination w.e.f January 18, 2022. The university has also mentioned that the new dates for the examination will be released sometime soon. 

"In view of the prevailing situation caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that all the going and scheduled Examinations of University of Kashmir w.e.f 18th of January 2022 are herby deferred till further orders. The revised schedule for this examination shall be notified separately in due course of time. " Students have been advised to remain in touch with the official website of the university for further details.

 

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the J & K government has issued fresh guidelines retaining the already issued restrictions, including a night curfew across the union territory. The State Executive Committee (SEC) took this decision after reviewing the COVID situation. Meanwhile, other universities have also postponed their examinations and closed schools till further notice.

Cluster University postpones examinations

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Cluster University of Srinagar has also postponed the exams of all the universities which were scheduled to start today, January 17, 2022. "For the information of the concerned, all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar, scheduled from January 17, 2022, have been deferred till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases. The revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately, the order reads further. Students are advised to remain in touch with the university's official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further details, "reads the order by Cluster University Kashmir.

