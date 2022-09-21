KEAM 2022 First Allotment Provisional List Released; Here's A Direct Link To Download

KEAM First Allotment Provisional List: The KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list has been released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, today, September 21, 2022. All those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the provisional list by visiting the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Notably, allotment is based on the online options filed by the candidates between September 9 to September 20, 2022.

Candidates under Persons with Disabilities (PD), Minority Community seats (except Muslim), Registered Society/Registered Trust quota/ wards of Co-operative Employees quota seats in Private Self Financing /Government Cost sharing colleges are not included in the list, per the official notice. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the KEAM 2022 First Allotment Provisional List.

KEAM 2022 First Allotment Provisional List: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the list, candidates are required to visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the KEAM 2022 link and a new page will open.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list link available on the home page.

Step 4: Press the Agriculture or Engineering link available on the page.

Step 5: Automatically, the new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Here's a direct link to download KEAM 2022 First Allotment Provisional List 2022 - Click Here

Also, the authorities will release the cutoff ranks with the KEAM allocation list. The final rank information used for allocation will be the KEAM 2022 cutoff. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative