KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Released; Here's Direct Link

The Commissioner of Entrance Test, Kerala, has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) provisional category list on its official website. All those candidates who want to check their category are required to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must take note that this answer key is provisional in nature, and if they are not satisfied with the answer key, then they can raise objections against it. The objection-raising window would close today by 2 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List.

According to the official notice, "Copies of certificates or documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage."

KEAM 2022: Here is how to check the provisional category list

Step 1: To check the provisional category list, it is advised that candidates view the list by visiting the official website, CEE.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, under the present active list, click on 'KEAM 2022—Candidate Portal'.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the category list (provisional).

Step 4: Then, click on the relevant link.

Step 5: Automatically, the PDF will open up on the screen.

According to the schedule, the KEAM 2022 trial allotment list will be released on September 18, 2022. The first phase allotment list will be published on September 21, 2022. Students are required to pay the fee on or before September 26, 2022, to complete the allotment process. Meanwhile, it is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

