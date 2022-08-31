Kejriwal Says He's Launching India's 1st Virtual School; A 'milestone' For Education

Launching what he claimed was India's first virtual school in the national capital, the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday asserted that the school will prove to be a 'milestone' in the education sector in the country.

The virtual school was announced, even as the Delhi government stands accused over 'Schoolgate'. The Delhi L-G has sought a report from the Chief Secretary over the 2.5-year delay on the part of the Vigilance Department in acting on the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi Government Schools. The report, which found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of the projects, was sent by CVC to the Vigilance Department in February 2020, seeking comments for further probe or action.

Skirting Schoolgate and calling it a 'revolutionary' move by his AAP government, the Delhi Chief Minister also said that India cannot become the "number one nation in the world" until every student is provided with a quality education. Notably, the virtual school launched by the Delhi government will help those students who cannot attend school physically for various reasons gain an education.

Addressing a virtual media briefing, Kejriwal said,

"There are many children who cannot go to school due to several issues. Also, many parents do not want their daughters to receive an education and thus they don't want to send them out. However, we are starting this virtual school to ensure that all of them get educated, This idea is inspired by virtual classes that were adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic".

While classes will be online and the recorded lectures will be also uploaded online which will help the students to easily access them, he added.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students from across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET, and JEE along with skill-based training", he further said.

Providing details about getting admission to the school, Kejriwal said that students can get enrolled in classes 9 to 12.

Delhi has taken several steps in the education sector: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also noted down the achievements of the AAP government towards revolutionising education and said that several steps have been taken in the field of education including improvements in school infrastructure and quality delivery of classes among other aspects introduced in the school curriculum.

He also mentioned that special initiatives have been taken up in the education sector to bring such underprivileged children to the mainstream. These initiatives include a special school for children seeking alms on roads, Skill Universities, Happiness classes, Deshbhakti curriculum, and sports universities.

Image: PTI