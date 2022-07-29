Kerala: Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod To Reopen With 100 MBBS Seats

In a major development in the state of Kerala, the Central government has granted permission to re-open the Idukki Medical College. The Health Minister of the state, Veena George informed to media that the central body, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned around 100 medical seats in the aforesaid college.

George claimed that the administration has made all the necessary preparations to meet the requirements for NMC certification. She continued by saying that personnel were hired for the medical college. “Government aims to function Idukki Medical College as other medical colleges in the state,” said George.

Roshy Augustine, the minister of water resources, announced last week that the medical college's fundamental facilities would be improved and that 100 additional doctors would be hired over the next six months. He continued by saying that the NMC's approval will assist in the growth of Idukki's health sector. The NMC visited the college in February and gave instructions to maintain sufficient facilities. and later granted permission to re-open the college.

Idukki Medical College

Fifty MBBS students were admitted into the Idukki Medical College when it first launched in 2014 with the barest of amenities under the previous United Democratic Front government. It could only accept one more batch before the Medical Council of India, at the time, revoked its accreditation in 2016, citing the institution's lack of faculty and infrastructure. As the students' futures were in jeopardy, the state government was forced to intervene and allow the pupils admission to other medical schools.

According to Kerala Health Minister George, the government thought it was a significant accomplishment that it was able to build new facilities to the point that 100 MBBS students could be admitted. The medical college hospital will play a significant role in serving the healthcare needs of the residents of the high range belt as it grows, according to the statement. She went on to say that the medical college hospital now boasts a new emergency wing and new diagnostic tools, such as a CT scan, digital X-ray, mammography, computerised radiography, and a modern blood bank.