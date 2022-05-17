Kerala MP V Sivadasan Writes To Edu Min About Decrease In Access To Free Education

Free education in Kerala: Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to ensure access to free public education. The subject of the letter dated May 16 reads, ‘The need to ensure access to free public education.' The first paragraph of the letter reads, “I would like to invite your kind attention to the decrease in the access to free public education in the country. Free public education is an essential condition for realizing the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Quality education provided free of cost by the state is a great leveling force as it helps in achieving social mobility and equality. But the opportunities available for free public education are coming down in the country.”

No. of students admitted to Kendriya Vidyalayas decreasing

The letter highlighted a fact that the number of seats has come down when it comes to admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The data mentions that from 2022-21 to 2021-22, the total number of students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas has come down from 1,95,081 to 1,75,261. The data highlights that there has been a reduction of 19, 000 seats in a year. Many Kendriya Vidyalas including One at Kayamkulam have been closed. The only solution to it is that student-faculty ratio should be improved by increasing the number of teachers.

Need of the hour is to expand schooling system

At entry-level only, it is required to expand schooling systems. The letter mentions that privatization results in the exclusion of economically weaker sections and marginalized communities, Dalits and Adivasis. He emphasized the point that mostly the private schools are there in urban areas because their aim is to earn profit. The letter further reads, "Private schools are mostly established urban centres since their main motive is profit. Most of them aim to maximization of returns upon the investment made. It has been reported that even during the pandemic private schools were imposing arbitrary fee hikes and were grossly overcharging the students."

What can be done?

The letter reads that the Union Government should take immediate steps to expand budgetary allocation for education to states. The reduction of opportunities for education will be deleterious to the progress of the country. He requested the Union education minister to look into the matter and take immediate steps to ensure that access to free education which is a constitutionally guaranteed right is preserved, protected and expanded in the country."