Kerala Refutes Sending Officials To Learn Delhi Education Model; AAP Govt Produces Proof

The Kerala Education Department on Sunday refuted claims that it had sent officials to learn about the 'Delhi model'. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty claimed that all assistance were provided to officials who had come from Delhi to learn the 'Kerala model'.

"We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," wrote Sivankutty, sharing the tweet of Atishi dated April 23. In the said tweet, the AAP MLA has stated that it was 'wonderful' to host officials from Kerala at one of the government schools in Kalkaji. "They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is Arvind Kejriwal Govt’s idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration," she had written.

'Do fact-check before tweeting'

Posting screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation, Atishi answered the question raised by Sivankutty. "It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!" wrote the AAP MLA, who also happens to be the Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Education Committee chairperson.

In the shared screenshots of the press release, there was a mention of a delegation of Kerala visiting Delhi schools to 'witness the education revolution first-hand'. Educationist Victor TI, Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association, and Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodya Complexes Dinesh Babu were named in the screenshots, where there was also a mention of a letter. In the said letter, the mentioned educationist had purportedly expressed their willingness to come to Delhi to ponder upon the possibility of learning more about the transformation in government schools in the national capital.

The dignitaries, as per the press release, visited one 'connected classroom', one STEM lab, and the library, and said 'The facilities provided to the students of Delhi are world-class. We did not expect the facilities to be this good in the schools."