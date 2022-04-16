Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Out Now; Here's How To Check

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022. Registered students who took any of tthe Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 pothu public exams can check their results now. The result has been uploaded on the official website samastha.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their registration number. Students should note that the Pothu public examination result is provisional in nature. Students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Results released for class 5, 7, 10 and 12

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has officially announced the Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 for Class 5, Class 7, Class 10 and Class 12 students. In order to check their individual result and performance, students need to provide their registration number on the website to access the scorecard.

Step by step guide to check Kerala Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022