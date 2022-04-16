Last Updated:

Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Out Now; Here's How To Check

Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 has been released on the official website Samastha.in. Follow these steps to download the results.

Kerala

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022. Registered students who took any of tthe Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 pothu public exams can check their results now. The result has been uploaded on the official website samastha.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their registration number. Students should note that the Pothu public examination result is provisional in nature. Students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Results released for class 5, 7, 10 and 12

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has officially announced the Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 for Class 5, Class 7, Class 10 and Class 12 students. In order to check their individual result and performance, students need to provide their registration number on the website to access the scorecard.

Step by step guide to check Kerala Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the exam portal - samastha.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result tab and click on the Exam Results Tab.
  • Step 3: Click on link for the exam session that they want to check your result.
  • Step 4: On the next page, candidates should select their class and registration number.
  • Step 5: Verify all the details and submit the same on the website.
  • Step 6: The Kerala Pothu Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download it and take its printout for future reference.
