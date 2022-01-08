Kerala School Ask Students Not To Address Teachers As 'Madam' Or 'Sir'

A school in Kerala has introduced gender neutrality in addressing the teachers. A government-aided senior basic school situated in the Palakkad district of the state has asked students not to address their teacher as "Sir" or "Madam" but as "Teacher" only. With this move, the Senior Basic School at Olassery village has become the first school in the state to implement gender neutrality.

The school has a total of 300 students, along with nine female teachers and eight male teachers. As per media reports, the school’s headmaster, Venugopalan H, said this idea was first proposed by a male staff member, who said teachers should only be addressed by their designation, not by their gender. This decision comes after several schools in Kerala supported gender-neutral uniforms.

Kerala school take gender equality initiative, no sir or madam, only ‘teacher’

With the state being ruled by the Communist government, more than 10 schools in Kerala have shifted to gender-neutral uniforms. While the state government aims to implement the same across the state. Meanwhile, several women's rights groups showed support, saying it would help to eliminate the prevailing gender gap.

In a similar situation a year ago, Mathoor panchayat, which is 14 km from the school, took the same decision of addressing the teacher but not as "Madam" or "Sir". The governing body had asked the public to address the staff members of the panchayat staff by their designation. Vengoplan said the decision taken in the school was influenced by the panchayat. This decision was also welcomed by the parents, he added.

Image: PTI