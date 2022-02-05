Kerala Schools And Colleges To Reopen From Feb 7 As COVID Cases Decline

Monitoring the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Friday has announced that it will be reopening the educational institutions from February 7, 2022. In addition to this decision, the government has also decided to relax some other norms. The decision of reopening Kerala schools and colleges was taken in the core committee meeting which was headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He joined the meeting virtually. It is to be noted that Kerala colleges and other institutions are closed since January 21, 2022. It was decided to close educational institutions after the test positivity rate (TPR) had crossed 40% in the state.

“Classes in colleges and higher secondary will re-open from February 7 and Class 1 to 9 will be functional from February 14,” read the statement.

COVID situation in Kerala

“Our records show that the third wave is coming down. The infection rate has also come down to 10% now. Hopefully, things will be normal by next week,” said state health minister Veena Goerge.

Odisha schools, colleges to resume offline classes from February 7

Monitoring the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to reopen schools and colleges. All the schools and colleges will be reopened from February 7, 2022. An announcement about Odisha school reopening was made by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at a press conference on Thursday, February 3, 2022. It can be noted that physical classes will only begin for students from Class 8 to 12, colleges, universities and other technical educational institutions. Talking about reopening schools for students from KG to 7, Chief Secretary announced that it will be reopened from February 14, 2022.

A few days before this official announcement, the Odisha Higher Education department had to issue an official clarification. It was being circulated over social media and claimed that schools will be opened from February 10, 2022. “A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying the decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government,” the department clarified on Twitter.