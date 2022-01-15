Kerala Schools For Class 1-9 Suspended Till Jan 21 Amid COVID Spike

Kerala schools update: Acknowledging the rise in COVID cases, the Kerala Government in a meeting decided to close the schools. As per the orders, physical classes of school students up to Class 9 will be suspended till January 21, 2022. This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Minister has said that another review meeting is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2022.

As per the order, schools are only being closed till class 9th. Therefore, students of Classes 10 to12 will continue to facilitate the ongoing inoculation drive for students in the 15-18 age group. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the health and education departments to coordinate and make required arrangements for the vaccination of students of Classes 10-12.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

The state health department of Kerala said that the spread of Covid-19 is maximum in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Kerala reported over 16,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 14, 2022. The government bulletin says that state's caseload is of 53,33,828 cases. Kerala on Friday also reported 199 deaths that raised the total fatalities in the state to 50,568, according to the government release. Of the latest deaths, 20 were recorded over the last few days and 179 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Haryana Govt also orders shutting down of Schools till January 26 amid COVID Spike

As Haryana is witnessing a massive spike in COVID cases, the Haryana state government in a bid to curtail the spread has decided that the operation of schools and educational institutions would cease to operate. It has been decided to close schools till January 26, 2022. The state health department bulletin stated that only 50 percent of the teachers would be allowed to physically attend schools on the basis of the roster prepared by the head of the school beginning from January 12, 2022. Many other states have already closed the schools and Kerala is the latest school to do.