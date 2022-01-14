Kerala Schools May Be Closed Amid COVID Spike, Review Meeting To Be Conducted Today

Kerala Schools update: Kerala State Government may announce the closing of Kerala state government school on Friday, January 14, 2022. It is being speculated as the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to review the COVID situation in the state. In the meeting, the members will be deciding and taking a call on whether to close schools or not. As per local media reports, Minister V Sivankutty has told reporters that Kerala CM will be reviewing the situation on December 14, 2022. However, the final decision will be announced by CM Vijayan only after discussing the matter with health experts.

COVID in Kerala

Kerala's COVID cases are rising with each passing day. The state reporting is witnessing over 10,000 new cases regularly. Kerala on January 13 reported 59 fresh Omicron cases, taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 480, the Health Department said. Of the 59 fresh cases, 12 were from Alappuzha district, 10 from Thrissur, 8 from Pathanamthitta, 7 from Ernakulam, 6 each from Kollam and Malappuram, 5 from Kozhikode, 2 each from Palakkad and Kasaragod and one 1 from Kannur, a department release said. Of these, 42 persons came from low risk countries and 5 from high risk nations, it said and added that 9 out of the 59 were infected through contact.

Haryana Govt orders shutting down of Schools till January 26 amid COVID Spike

As Haryana is witnessing a massive spike in COVID cases, the Haryana state government in a bid to curtail the spread has decided that the operation of schools and educational institutions would cease to operate. It has been decided to close schools till January 26, 2022. The state health department bulletin stated that only 50 percent of the teachers would be allowed to physically attend schools on the basis of the roster prepared by the head of the school beginning from January 12, 2022. Many other states have already closed the schools and Haryana is the latest school to do.