Kerala Schools: No Plans Of Closing Schools Yet, Says Education Minister

Amid the daily rising cases of COVID-19, the Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, said the state education department has not decided to close the Kerala schools as of now. Sivankutty said the Kerala government is closely monitoring the COVID situation across the state and is also in touch with health experts following their instructions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. The state education department has been monitoring the vaccination status of students as well as senior citizens.

A nationwide vaccine drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years started on January 3, 2022. "Teachers and PTAs must lead the activities related to the administration of the COVID vaccine to children in Kerala. The Education Department will collect data regarding the number of vaccinated children every day," tweeted Sivankutty. There has been no official confirmation from the government's side but chances are high that the state education department may impose COVID-related rules including the closure of schools.

COVID situation in Kerala and other states

COVID cases in Kerala are on the rise. The state reported a total of 4000 fresh COVID infection cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported the first Omicron case on December 7, 2021, and cases have crossed 100 in less than 25 days. As per various media reports, Omicron cases are likely to increase in February in the state and across the nation. The government would have to take more strict measures to curtail the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have closed, and the state government has asked schools to resume online teaching.

Image: Unsplash