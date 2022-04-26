Kerala University Distributes Answer Key Instead Of Question Paper, Governor Seeks Report

In February, Kerala and Kannur universities did a silly mistake by distributing answer keys instead of the question paper. On this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought a report from Kerala and Kannur universities over the reason for this goof up. Students who were appearing for BSc electronics examination on "Signals and Systems" at Kerala University got answer key instead of question paper. To a strange, none of the students raised objections and the matter was not in the limelight till the answer sheets were sent for valuation. The matter reached the state governor when he indulged in a row with the state government over issues related to the administration of state universities including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

A Raj Bhavan official termed the report sought a 'routine matter' as Kerala Governor is the de facto Chancellor of state universities. "Action will be taken on the basis of the reports. This is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the university matters," the official said.

As per local media, the Office of Controller of Examinations had printed the answer keys of the B.Sc. exam on accident. Before this incident, Kannur University had to cancel three examinations as the question papers were same as the 2021 exams. The question paper for the 3rd semester B.Sc. Psychology exams were found to be identical to the ones given to students in 2021. In line of this, Kannur University Examination Controller, P J Vincent resigned. The University stated that the teachers responsible for the error will be blacklisted.

