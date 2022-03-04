KVs To Offer Free Admission For Children Who Lost Both Parents In COVID Pandemic

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) has come up with an initiative to provide free admission to children who have lost both their parents in the last 2 years from the COVID pandemic. The development comes after the Centre gave directives to KVS to give admission to orphanage children across the country under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. Under the government's directions, all those kids who have lost both their parents would be admitted to different classes as per their age, and their admission would be more than the strength of the respective class.

KV’s to offer admission to kids who lost both their parents in COVID pandemic

These children would also receive free education from kindergarten to grade 12. Admission to these kids will be provided by the respective KVs concerned on the recommendation of the district magistrate of that district. The DM has the power to recommend a maximum of 10 students per school with a rider of two students per class.

The admission rules of KVS, which is currently running more than 1200 schools across the country along with three in different foreign nations, including Kathmandu, Tehran, and Moscow, have been changed. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (academics) of KVS has asked all the Regional Offices (RO's) to accept the admission of eligible children under the central government's scheme. According to the official information, a total of 4058 registered eligible candidates as beneficiaries under the PM CARES Children Scheme have been received from the Education Ministry and have been sent to the Regional Office. As per media reports, there are more than 10 children from Prayagraj who have lost both their parents and will be sent to schools under this scheme.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)