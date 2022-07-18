Lakhimpur Govt Schools Teachers To Support Kanwar Yatra, Schools To Be Closed On Mondays

The Education Officer of Lakhimpur Kheri has issued an order which needs to be followed by all schools in the area. The order has gone viral on social media. In the order, he wrote that every Monday in the month of Sawan will be declared a holiday in all the government schools of Lakhimpur. In the order, it is also mentioned that the Lakhimpur teachers of these schools will serve the people out on the Kanwar Yatra. Orders have been issued to all the schools and the names of 81 teachers teaching there.

The order was trolled on social media, to which it has been said that it is not mandatory for teachers to participate in the yatra. It will be voluntary and teachers will be given an option if they want to join or not.

Reports suggest that it is not the first time that schools are been closed. In the region, there is a temple that witnesses increased footfall during Sawan. On every monday of Shraavan, the footfall increases. The schools which are within a radius of 3 km from temples are closed every year.

BSA Laxmikant Pandey’s official statement

He said that the district administration and education department took this decision because there is a lot of congestion on the roads on Mondays, traffic has to be diverted. This causes a lot of trouble to the school children. There are usually four Mondays in Sawan, so only four days will be observed in a month. This year, schools will be closed on July 18, July 25, August 1 and August 8, 2022

Along with this, BSA Laxmikant said that the teachers who want to help the administration, they will only have to give general help to the devotees who are bringing Kanwar. Such as showing them the way, or providing first aid when someone's health deteriorates. No one has been compelled to do all this.

Female teachers have raised objections against this order. They said, “Sometimes kanwariyas are intoxicated and can misbehave with them. In such a situation, they are worried about their safety and they are against this order.” However, no reply on this has been given by government official.