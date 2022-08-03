Lok Sabha Passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022; Here's All About It

Lok Sabha on August 3 passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022. The Bill amends the Central Universities Act, 2009, which provides for establishing central universities in various states. In other words, the bill seeks to create the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. During the discussion in Lok Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this will generate appropriate human resources to meet the needs of the growing infrastructure of the country,

As per Minister Pradhan, the bill aims to build a global standard multi-modal, multi-sectoral academic ecosystem. He further said that the plan is to unify different departments to create a new infrastructure where various transport sector elements railway, road, waterways, aviation, and port along with IT.

"This is a 21st Century infrastructure that we are trying to create. For this infrastructure, an equally robust human resource has to be generated. Such a deemed university is being run by the Railways -- a multi-sectoral, multi-modal, multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary institute -- since 2018. Now, the time has come to expand it," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Points discussed in Lok Sabha

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha said that the focus of the institute will on five major aspects. The aspects are transport focussed courses, skill development, applied research, technology development and transport economics and infrastructure financing.

BJP MP from Vadodara Ranjanaben Bhatt said that the advancement of technology has made it imperative for training in specialised fields and the need for such courses would guarantee immediate jobs. She referred to advanced technology being used in Railways' anti-collision device for trains and the Vande Bharat train. She also said that such kinds of institutes are prevalent in countries like Russia, Japan, China, USA, and UK.

What is PM Gati Shakti Master Plan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity in October 2021. This is a digital platform that aims to bring 16 Ministries including Education, Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

It is learned that integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another will be offered by this multi-modal connectivity. Also, last-mile connectivity of infrastructure will be facilitated to reduce travel time for people. Minister Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, "One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced".