Lucknow University Semester Exams To Be Held In MCQ Pattern From This Year

University of Lucknow: The University of Lucknow will conduct the undergraduate (UG) final examination (even semesters) on a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern. According to official information, students in the first, second, and third years will take MCQ-based exams this year instead of the traditional essay format. Notably, the latest examination pattern will be meant for Lucknow University students and for those degree colleges affiliated with the university.

Lucknow university sem exam to be held in MCQ pattern

According to a statement given by the LU spokesperson, the new pattern has been implemented in accordance with NEP 2022. "The pattern was changed following the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020," he said. The students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are hereby informed that the semester examinations of BA, BSc, and B Com (2nd, 4th, and 6th semester) of the graduation semester June 2022 will be conducted in the MCQ pattern, "the press release issued by the university read.

Lucknow university semester exams pattern

According to the reports, there will be a total of 150 questions in the second semester, out of which students are required to answer only 75 questions to qualify for the examination. For the 2nd semester, a total of 150 questions will be there, of which 75 questions are to be answered by students. Each question will be worth 1 mark.

Official announcement

"Exams for the 4th and 6th semesters of graduation will be conducted as before by the MCQ system in which a total of 80 questions will be given," it said. Students must note that they need to answer all the questions. All the questions will carry 1 mark each, the release said. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of Lucknow University for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: LU_Website/ Represenative)