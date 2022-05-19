Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Scholarships For Students Studying Sanskrit

With an intent to keep the ancient language of Hinduism alive, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced scholarships for the students studying Sanskrit. This announcement was made when the state government distributed an amount of Rs 1,700 crores under the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan' scheme.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "On the birth anniversary of Lord Parshurama, our govt has decided that our students who study Sanskrit, & are keeping the heritage alive, from this year will receive scholarship so that they can take forward our culture".

MP CM announces scholarships for Sanskrit University students

Earlier on May 4, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced scholarships for the students studying at Sanskrit University. and said the scholarship will start in July. This announcement was made ahead of the Cabinet meeting held at Vallabh Bhawan while addressing the ministers of his cabinet. It is learned that students would be able to apply for the scholarship through an online portal.

He had said that the scholarship aims to benefit the students and priests studying the Sanskrit language. This will recent in the filling of vacant posts for Sanskrit teachers. As of May 4, 1900 posts were filled, and recruitments were being made on the remaining posts.

Lesson on Bhagwan Parshuram to be included in school curriculum

In early May, CM Chouhan made several announcements, including the state government's decision to include a lesson on Bhagwan Parshuram in the school curriculum.

Speaking at a gathering after unveiling a 21-foot tall metal statue of Bhagwan Parshuram in a programme named 'Akshayotsava' at Bhopal's Gufa Mandir premises, Chouhan said, “The priests of temples having no property will be given an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month. Also, there are temples having a large amount of land. The honorarium of priests in such temples will be arranged through (the management of) their land".

MP CM mentioned that to keep the temple property safe, a committee would be formed.

Stating that people can never leave behind the “Sanatan Dharma”, but “Raj Dharma” is also necessary, Chouhan said, “Therefore, Sanskrit scholars are necessary for social welfare. We have started recruitment of Sanskrit teachers. I will direct the curriculum committee to include lesson on Bhagwan Parshuram in the syllabus".

(Image: ANI)