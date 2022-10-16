Madhya Pradesh Govt Launches MBBS Textbooks In Hindi; Check Full Course Structure Here

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the textbooks for medical students in the Hindi language. The books were launched at an event held at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang.

Initially, only three subjects have been selected that will be taught to medical students in Hindi, which include Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry. Notably, with this, Madhya Pradesh has now become the first state in the country to impart medical education to students in the Hindi language.

Madhya Pradesh | Home Minister Amit Shah launches the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books, in Bhopal in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pic.twitter.com/QezQ9bFgFv — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

Madhya Pradesh launches MBBS course textbooks in Hindi; check course structure

According to the official information, a team of 97 experts has worked for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, to prepare these textbooks. They have translated these books from English to Hindi. To prevent confusion on technical terms, certain words have also been retained in English but published in Devnagari script. The Hindi textbooks for MBBS students for the current academic year have been first launched at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and later the same will be extended to 12 other medical colleges in the state.

According to expert opinion, the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes, and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins. Besides, several new line diagrams, tables, and text boxes have been added to make the information more memorable.

Similarly, in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT and MRI diagram tables, and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

