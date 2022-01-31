Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen For All Classes From Feb 1 With 50% Attendance

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19 across the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the reopening of all schools, residential schools, and hostels in the state from February 1 with 50% attendance. The state government took this decision after discussing the COVID situation with medical experts, stated the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday.

MP Schools reopening from Feb 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CMO wrote, "The Chief Minister, Chouhan Shivraj, in consultation with the medical experts, decided that the schools would be reopened from February 1. All classes from 1 to 12 will be conducted with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also open with 50% attendance, "

Earlier, the state government had ordered to reopen MP schools and hostels for classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Chief Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said the infection rate was coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, Chouhan stated.

"Very few coronavirus patients are admitted to hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states, where experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation, " He further stated that cases of COVID-19 will come down by mid-February and authorities should continue to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behavior and follow the mandatory requirement of wearing masks, the CM said. Meanwhile, state governments of neighboring states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have ordered to open schools, colleges from tomorrow February 1, 2022.

