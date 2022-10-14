Madhya Pradesh To Become First State To Impart Medical Education In Hindi

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that medical education in the state will now onwards be imparted to students in Hindi as well. The syllabus for three MBBS subjects will be released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 16, 2022. Notably, this development was confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on social media.

Under the central government's "ease of education" initiative, three MBBS textbooks for the first year of MBBS will be launched at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal at 12 noon in the presence of college students and other honorable dignitaries. Notably, the said books will have scientific biological terms written in Devanagari script and explanations in Hindi. This development came after a committee of Parliamentarians suggested that Hindi should be considered as a teaching language for higher education in Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. For non-Hindi-speaking states, the committee recommended books in the mother language of the respective states.

According to media reports, textbooks on three subjects—Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry for the MBBS first year—have been prepared by a team of 16 doctors with input from 97 subject experts. Also, the technical terms have been retained in English but published in Devnagari script, to prevent confusion on technicalities. The Hindi textbooks for MBBS students for the current academic year will be first launched at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and later the same will be extended to 12 other medical colleges in the state.

This decision has come at a time when Southern states are already protesting against the reported recommendation of a parliamentary panel led by Amit Shah to introduce Hindi (in Hindi-speaking states) and local languages as mediums of instruction for higher, medical, and technical education courses.

